iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island now $199 off alongside refurb iPhone 14 at $709

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. The unlocked flagship handset is now seeing a Renewed Premium discount just ahead of iPhone 15 launching next month, so if you don’t plan on upgrading or want to deal with the price hikes, Amazon has your back with an even better value. Now, the 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from its original $1,399 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is only the second-ever discount on 14 Pro Max, and is a better value than the 128GB capacity model we saw go on sale earlier this summer. Head below for a full breakdown of the features, and a look at the iPhone 14 on sale at $709.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s most capable smartphone to date. Everything comes centered around the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Alongside the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro Max, the savings today also continue over to iPhone 14. Now on sale for one of its first times, the Amazon Renewed Premium edition clocks in at $709.51. Down from its original $799 price tag, today’s $90 discount is a new all-time low. You’re looking at the same A16 Bionic chip to power the experience as well as SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech. Alongside a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the main trade off you’re also looking at is a lack of the Dynamic Island.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

iPhone 14 Pro Max features:

Featuring the Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island. Phone 14 Pro Max also continues to offer industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover — tougher than any smartphone glass — and are protected from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance.

