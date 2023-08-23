Under Armour offers hundreds of new styles under $25: Polos, t-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder Armour
60% off under $25

Under Armour’s currently offering hundreds of new markdowns under $25. Prices are as marked. Find deals on t-shirts, shorts, polos, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Velocity V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $16 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. It’s lightweight, highly breathable, infused with stretch, and you can choose from seven color options. It can easily be layered during cool weather and a perfect style for workouts. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Get 5 tools and more with Greenworks’ 24V Brushle...
Bowflex’s regularly $599 adjustable SelectTech cu...
Amazon’s All-new 43-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart F...
Sony officially details new $200 handheld PS5 Portal pl...
Expand your DnD minis collection with ANYCUBIC’s ...
Tested: Aer Travel Pack 3 doubles as a MacBook backpack...
Move over Peloton, you can now save $300 on Echelon Row...
Get your hedges in order with Greenworks’ 24V 22-inch...
Load more...
Show More Comments