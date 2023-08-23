Under Armour offers hundreds of new styles under $25: Polos, t-shirts, shorts, more

Under Armour’s currently offering hundreds of new markdowns under $25. Prices are as marked. Find deals on t-shirts, shorts, polos, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Velocity V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $16 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. It’s lightweight, highly breathable, infused with stretch, and you can choose from seven color options. It can easily be layered during cool weather and a perfect style for workouts. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

