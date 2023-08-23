The ‘world’s first Xbox-licensed’ 8Bitdo wireless arcade stick sees first deal at $108 shipped

Amazon was now offering the first notable deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox at $107.99 shipped. The brand officially launched this model back in June as the “world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick” at $120 shipped. Today’s offer is the first decent discount and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our launch coverage, this model is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. Unlike the all-button Razer model that just hit for PC and PS5, it delivers a series of ten arcade-style face buttons alongside a joystick as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. Connection options include wireless 2.4G or wired over USB, up to 30 hours of untethered playtime (it recharges in four hours), and support for the 8Bitdo Ultimate Software – it allows gamers to customize the controller completely, including everything from bespoke button mapping to stick sensitivity. Get a closer look right here and down below.

As we mentioned above, 8Bitdo says it is the first Xbox-licensed controller of its type out there, so you likely won’t find anything else quite like it. But if you don’t mind stepping outside of the official seal of approval, this PXN Arcade Fight Stick delivers multi-platform support for $49 shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking 8Bitdo, be sure to check out its sweet new NES and Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons now that pre-orders are live. We also just saw the brand’s new miniature Switch and PC controller that also doubles as a shortcut trigger on Mac, iPad, and iOS. You can scope out the details on that as part of our launch coverage right here.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!