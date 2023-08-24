Take control of your mobile Switch rig with new Amazon low on HORI’s Split Pad Pro at $30.50

Amazon is now offering a fantastic price on the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro at $30.45 shipped. Regularly $50 and more recently in the $47 range, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $6 under the next best price this year at Amazon and marks a new all-time low there – the only times it has ever really gone for less was during limited YMMV in-store Walmart offers. While it might not be one of those sweet Pokémon models, it delivers a very similar experience and now at a particularly solid price. The Split Pad Pro provides a full-size controller experience to your mobile Switch setup. Features include assignable rear controls and turbo functionality alongside a pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more. This officially licensed portable Nintendo Switch controller will also allow you to dock your Switch while still attached if needed. More details below.

While certainly not as integrated a setup, if you prefer to run your Switch as more of a display with a separate controller while on-the-go, something like the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grip is a solid option that won’t cost half the price. Currently starting at around $13 on Amazon, it brings your Joy-Con together into a more traditional gamepad setup.

And here’s more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro features:

Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro! Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles and many other genres. Enhance your gaming experience with the Split Pad Pro! (Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera.)

