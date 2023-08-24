Oral-B’s Guide smart electric toothbrush uses Alexa for a brighter smile at $64 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Guide electric toothbrush for $64.27 shipped. With a list price of $220, and an average pricing of approximately $190, this discount has slowly been dropping lower over the course of the summer. We haven’t seen the price fall this low since last year, coming within $25 of the all-time low. Featuring a smart toothbrush system for adults and kids alike, within one device you get both the advanced electric toothbrush Oral-B is known for alongside built-in Alexa support for the ultimate brushing experience. You can ask for music, read the news, check the weather and so much more all while you clean those pearly whites. Speakers are water resistant and offer high-quality 360-degree sound.

Amazon also currently has 5-piece replacement brush head refill packs on sale, starting at $26 for the Pro GumCare packs, which are down from their usual $40, saving you $13.50. For only $1 more, you can get the Sensitive GumCare pack, which is a 32% discount from its usual $40 as well. You can also find the more popular Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush for $100 on Amazon. Coming with a 2-minute timer to keep on your brushing schedule, it also features the iO pressure sensor that will signal whether you are using enough pressure to get an effective and safe cleaning.

If you’re looking for the most advanced design in the smart toothbrush market, you should check out our past coverage of the Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries electric toothbrush. Not only does it beam real-time feedback on your brush habits to your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth, but it also features a pressure sensor and 6 unique modes to help keep your pearly whites shining.

Oral-B Guide electric toothbrush Features:

Oral-B Guide is a Smart Toothbrush System for adults and kids alike that combines the cleaning power of an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush with Amazon Alexa built-in for the ultimate brushing experience — and setup is easy and quick

Amazon Alexa provides voice control in your bathroom for a hands-free experience— ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather and more

The compact smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built-in is designed to be water resistant with high quality 360-degree sound

The clinically proven round brush head rotates to break up and remove up to 100 percent more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Oral-B Guide is like a fitness tracker, for your mouth, and is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled – download the Oral-B Connect app for personalized brushing insights and to track your oral health progress overtime

What you get: Oral-B Guide Smart Electric Toothbrush, Amazon Alexa built-in charging base, 1 Oral-B replacement brush head and a quick start guide for easy set up

