Sony’s latest X-Series speakers fall to Amazon lows in several styles from $98 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XE300 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $200, this 35% discount is a new all-time low for this product. With its line-shaped diffuser and X-balanced speakers, you’ll receive clear, distortion-free sound evenly distributed across a wide space. Its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside its 24-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely. You can personalize your sound control via the Sony Music Center app, and even stream whatever you’re listening to wirelessly via Bluetooth. It also features a microphone with echo-cancelling technology as well as enhanced effects through the Fiestable app – you can even connect it with up to 100 other XE300 speakers for a truly epic sound stage experience. Comes in three colors: black, blue, and light gray.

As an alternative option to the above deal, its predecessor, the Sony SRS-XE200 is currently on sale on Amazon for $98, a 25% discount from its usual $130. While it is similar to the XE300 in most ways, its design is slightly smaller with a battery life that is limited to 16 hours. It comes in the same three colors, with a removable carrying strap to make transport easier.

If you’re at all nostalgic for the glorious feel of a proper boombox, but want a speaker that was designed in the present day for modern needs, check out our recent coverage of the JBL Boombox 3. The sleek, iconic JBL silhouette has been updated with this model, featuring twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves.

Sony SRS-XE300 Wireless Portable Speaker Features:

Line shaped diffuser distributes music evenly across a wide sound stage

IP67 water, dust, and shockproof design

X-Balanced speakers provide power, clarity, and distortion-free sound

Up to 24-hour battery life with quick charging

Personalized sound control via the Sony | Music Center app

Stream wirelessly via BLUETOOTH

Microphone w/ echo cancelling technology

The Fiestable app enhances the mood with cool effects

Add to the fun with up to 100 XE300 speakers via Party Connect App

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!