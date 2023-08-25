Bose’s floatable SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker now starts from $114

Now sitting alongside this morning’s offer on its ANC Headphones 700 and the ongoing deal on its flagship Smart Speaker with Alexa and Assistant support, Amazon is offering the the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $129 shipped in various colors. Regularly $149, this matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon this year outside of limited third-party offers and fleeting YMMV discounts. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find on a new condition model. However, you can score one in any color at $114 shipped by way of the world-class Bose refurbishment program – this is matching our previous mention and comes within $14 of the 2023 low. It also ships with the same warranty as a new model. New or otherwise, you’re looking at an outdoor-ready portable Bluetooth speaker with an “enhanced” IP67 water- and dust-proof rating – its design allows it to float as well. PositionIQ tech automatically optimizes audio sound quality playback according to its surroundings and is joined by 12-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and built-in mics for taking calls. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

If you’re not sold on the more premium Bose speakers, something like this affordable Anker Soundcore model with even longer 24-hour battery life at $26 shipped might be just what you’re after. It doesn’t sound quite as good to my ears, but it is more than capable of pumping out some tunes during social gatherings, while cleaning the house, or otherwise, and at a much more affordable price tag.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. Proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment. SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures.

