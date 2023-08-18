Bose’s flagship Smart Speaker with Alexa and Assistant support drops to $349 ($50 off)

Joining an ongoing deal on its SoundLink Mini II, Amazon is now offering the Bose Portable Smart Speaker down at $349 shipped. Regularly $399 and currently matched directly from Bose, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the second-lowest total we have seen and matches the best price we have tracked in months. You’re looking at the brand’s flagship smart speaker – it is described as a “portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass.” It works as a typical Bluetooth speaker when out and about, but also runs over Wi-Fi to double as an Alexa or Google Assistant option with support for Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. It features up to 12 hours of battery life per charge alongside a water-resistant IPX4 rating for all of “life’s drops, bumps, sprays, and splashes” with built-in microphones for taking calls. The Bose SimpleSync tech is a nice touch as well – pairs your “Bose Portable Home Speaker to compatible Bose products for sound that follows you from room to room.” Head below for more details.

You’re certainly paying a premium, even with the discount, on the flagship smart speaker from the brand above. But you can bring that portable Bose sound home for less with the special edition Bose SoundLink Mini II that is also now $50 off at $149. For something even less pricey, check out the Bose SoundLink Micro that comes in at $95 right now.

On that note, if you’re looking to score a smart speaker for even less, look no further than the ongoing back to school Amazon sale on its new Echo Pop models. Delivering a new and more colorful form-factor, these affordable speakers provide traditional Bluetooth streaming alongside all of the usual perks of an audio-based Alexa experience at just $25 right now. Get a closer look right here.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker features:

The most versatile smart speaker from Bose; a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass. Grab the handle and take this lightweight (just over 2 lbs) speaker wherever you go out of the house, or move it with you from room to room around the house. This portable speaker has a durable design, battery life of up to 12 hours, and a water-resistant IPX4 rating for all life’s drops, bumps, sprays, and splashes. The Bose Portable Smart Speaker has taken home a Red Dot and an iF Design award for its ability to act as both a portable and home speaker without compromising either experience.

