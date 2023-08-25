Govee lighting products hit new all-time lows from $50 (21% to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Govee LED Strip Lights & Gaming Light Bars with Camera for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from $128, this combined 43% discount is the new all-time low for this product. Upgrade your gameplay with this pro-level gaming lighting package where the lights reflect the color elements on your screen in real-time without dropping your frame rates. You get 55 inches of strip lights and two light bars with a curve-edged design for double the RGBIC effects. You’ll receive a visual spectacle unlike any other that reacts to the sounds of your games or videos – whether it comes from your speaker audio or your headphones. This product also includes a gaming camera to be placed on your monitor for multi-purpose use.

Joining the above package in the deal pool is the Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars for $50, after clipping the on-page 33% off coupon. Created for your TV, these light bars are designed to bring your entertainment, movies, sports, and gaming off the screen and onto your walls. You can use your phone to control the LED light bars remotely or choose from preset scene modes and music modes. The light bars are able to be rotated freely up to 90 degrees giving you a wider spread of RGBIC vibrancy. They are even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant to enjoy hands-free voice control.

The third deal in the Govee family comes in the form of the Gaming Light Strip G1 Monitor Backlight for 27 to 34-inch PCs for $55, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Utilizing VibraMatch technology, these lights present vivid RGBIC lighting by reading pixel points on your screen when playing games with high scene-changing speed and vibrant colors.

Govee LED Strip Lights and Gaming Light Bars Features:

Experience pro-level gaming lighting that makes your gameplay feel more epic. With 4 specialized game-match modes (FPS, RPG, MOBA, Racing), the lights will reflect the color elements on your screen in real-time without dropping your frame rates. Our gaming kit contains a translucent, rounded LED neon light and two light bars with a curve-edged design for double the RGBIC lighting effects. These industry-leading lighting designs will surround you in crisp lighting that keeps you in the game world.

