Immerse yourself into deeper gameplay with the HP Omen 27-inch curved monitor for $350

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN 27-inch QHD Curved Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $450, this 22% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product. This monitor features a 1,000R curved display, providing you an incredibly realistic and immersive gaming experience. With its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, you’ll be able to power the latest and greatest games in 1440p and up to 240fps for faster, smoother and more fluid gameplay, free of motion blur. The display meets the TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors.

For a cheaper alternative on monitors, you can find the Amazon Basics 27-inch Monitor for $164. With a full HD picture with 1920 by 1080 resolution and equipped with AOC brand technology, this monitor is ideal for webinars, meetings, digital work, entertainment, and even gaming. It also includes a variety of input and output options: VGA, DP 1.2, USB-A, USB-B, HDMI 1.4, and an audio 3.5 jack in/out. It can even be wall-mounted if you so choose to save on desk space.

If you’re still not sold on the above monitors, or you want something bigger without care for costs, check out this Samsung 32-inch M70C UHD Smart Monitor. Use this smart monitor equipped with AirPlay 2 as an all-in-one entertainment station – you can stream glorious 4K HDR video directly from streaming apps or play the hottest games with no PC or console needed.

HP OMEN 27-inch QHD Curved Monitor Features:

1000R Curved Display: By bringing the sides of the display even closer, the dramatically curved screen provides an incredibly realistic and immersive gaming experience

240Hz refresh rate: Power the latest games in 1440p and up to 240fps for fast, smooth gameplay

Eyesafe Certified Display: Eyesafe certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Monitors with integrated Eyesafe displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when gaming for long periods of time.

