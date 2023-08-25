New condition Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are going for $290 shipped today (Reg. $350)

Monoprice is now giving folks another notable chance to score Nintendo’s latest OLED model Switch console at a discount. You can now land one for $289.99 shipped. Regularly $350, you’ll find them via Amazon third-party sellers for around $345 right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. While did see a fleeting $265 offer earlier this month, it was short-lived at best and if you’re looking to score a Switch now, or perhaps an extra one, this is a solid $60 price drop. You’re looking at the best display Nintendo has shipped yet alongside enhanced speakers and the upgraded docking experience. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more details.

If you’re looking to safeguard your new OLED Switch (or any other model for that matter), something like this RDS Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case is a notable option. This popular solution sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and also provides eight dedicated slots for game cartridges alongside a soft satin inner top lining in an officially licensed form-factor.

Check out the upcoming Animal Crossing LEGO sets and even more of the latest in the world of Nintendo below:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!