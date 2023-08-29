Save up to $150 on a refurb Ninja Woodfire grill and smoker today at $219 shipped

BuyDig is now offering the factory refurbished Ninja OG701 Woodfire Grill and Smoker for $219 shipped. Regularly $279 refurbished or $370 with the included Foodi thermometer in new condition at Amazon, this is a massive price drop and the lowest we have tracked yet. Currently $330 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $300, today’s deal even undercuts the extremely limited $272 offer we spotted at Kohl’s earlier this year. While summer might be coming to close soon, a little bit of cool weather never stopped my BBQ from getting fired up and you’ll be all ready for next year either way. Ninja’s Woodfire grill also, as the names suggests, doubles as a wood pellet smoker on top of the grilling action with a weather-resistant design and seven total cooking functions (grill, smoker, roast, bake, dehydrate, air crisp, and broil). Ships with a 1-year extended warranty. Get a closer look here and head below for more.

If you prefer to hunker down this fall and winter with an indoor cooker, this week’s price drop on the Ninja DualZone 2-basket air fryer might be a better fit. This 6-quart variant with smart finish technology is now going for $130 shipped with $50 in savings and you can get a closer look at it right here.

Then scope out the 2023 model Ninja Woodfire pizza oven before you head over to our home goods hub for more deals. Some highlight offers you’ll find there include Ninja’s hot/cold coffee and tea brewer as well as its latest Pods and Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker back at the $100 all-time low. Just be sure to also scope out this offer on Instant’s Vortex Plus XL dual basket air fryer and the rest of the kitchen gear we are tracking on sale this week as well.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker features:

All in one with 100% real woodfire flavor. Get all the performance of a full-size propane grill with the same char and searing. Create authentic BBQ bark and flavor fast and easy with just 1/2 cup of pellets. Add woodfire flavor to your air fried favorites and cook all your side dishes outdoors. Powered by electricity, flavored by real burning wood pellets. Create rich woodfire flavor you can see and taste with any cook function. Comes with 2 blends of 100% real hardwood Ninja Woodfire Pellets that pair great with anything you make. Used for flavor, not fuel, so you only need 1/2 cup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!