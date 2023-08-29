Roborock’s truly intelligent robotic vacs and mops now up to $650 off with some of the best deals of the year

Roborock is now launching a massive sale event, knocking hundreds of dollars off its most popular robotic cleaning solutions. Ranging from its flagship intelligent self-cleaning S8 Pro Ultra to some of the more entry-level models and even its Dyad Pro upright wet/dry vacuum, some of the best deals of the year are going live to give your space a refresh before we head into fall. You’re looking at up to $650 in savings here and even some bundle options to deliver the lowest prices we have tracked on the brand’s latest releases. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorite models in the lineup and all of the price drops.

S8 Pro Ultra – flagship, hands-off cleaning

Let’s start with the brand’s top-of-the-line flagship S8, and more specifically the S8 Pro Ultra. Focusing on a truly intelligent cleaning system, the S8 Pro Ultra delivers an entirely autonomous vacuuming and mopping experience so you don’t have to do the job yourself, or worry about managing a less intelligent robot cleaner.

Roborock has built in a range of intelligent features including smart obstacle avoidance (so you don’t need to clean every little thing off the ground just to have the robot run properly) alongside full 3D multi-level mapping of every floor in your home, off-peak charging so it doesn’t run out of juice right before company is coming over, no-go zones, and more, all of which can be controlled directly from your smartphone.

The whole system is centered around the S8’s dual cleaning power consisting of the DuoRoller Riser Brush with 6,000Pa suction power (very few models out there can deliver suction power like this) and the VibraRise 2.0 mopping system – you can choose vacuum-only, just mopping, or to have both done at the same time in an efficient and hygienic manner.

The VibraRise 2.0 has improved its vibration modules two-fold, meaning that the cleaning zone is widened. Paired with high-speed scrubbing and consistent pressure on the floor, the mop can clean anything and everything, from coca-cola to dried-on ketchup spills, effortlessly.

The smart autonomous cleaning experience is heightened significantly by way of the S8 Pro Ultra’s included and upgraded docking system. The 6-in-1 zero-maintenance RockDock Ultra delivers automatic mop washing, automatic dust emptying for up to nearly 2 months straight, and auto tank refilling. There are some other robot vacs out there with included docks, but not all of them are going to do all that. If you’re anything like me, you’ll find yourself manually doing nearly as much maintenance emptying them, washing the mop pads, and refilling the water as you might without a robotic cleaning system all together. But outside of a quick empty and fill every once in a while, you’ll barely need to lift a finger to have a clean home with the S8 Pro Ultra.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)

Q Revo – premium robotic cleaning without the luxury-level price

Next up is the Roborock Q Revo robotic vacuuming and mopping system. This is the model for folks that want the premium cleaning system without paying the luxury-level price of the model above. However, it still provides a particularly intelligent cleaning bot headlined by the included docking station that will empty the dustbin for you as well as refill, clean, and dry the mop system, not to mention leverage LiDAR-based navigation and obstacle avoidance. In other words, it’s not quite as powerful at 5,500Pa and might not have all of the little bells and whistles from the S8 Pro Ultra, but you’re still bringing home quite a smart, convenient, powerful, and autonomous cleaning bot nonetheless.

Smartphone control, no-go zones, obstacle avoidance tech, 3D multi-level mapping, and voice control are all still in place here as well. Take a closer look at the prime time features below:

Auto Mop Washing, Auto Mop Drying, Auto Dust

Emptying, and Auto Tank Refilling

Obstacle avoidance, LiDAR-based quick mapping, and more

5,500 Pa upgraded suction power

All-new Dual Liftable Spinning Mops

Multi-Level Mapping System

30% faster charging

S8 Pro Ultra & Dyad Pro combo

Also part of the brand’s latest sale event, you’ll find its whole home cleaning setup combing the S8 Pro Ultra detailed above with its Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. This combo will ensure your space is sparkling clean at all times with as little manual labor as possible. While the S8 Pro Ultra will handle the bulk of the grunt work, maintaining a dust- and stain-free space year round on a regular basis, the Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner will also be at the ready for quick jobs around the house, bad spills, quickly tidying up after the pups, and particularly demanding vacuuming tasks – it has a 17,000Pa suction power rating the wireless robot vacuums out there just can’t keep up with.

Dyad Pro brings you the perfect clean, every time. Swipe up wet and dry messes in an instant, and experience an entirely new level of cleaning with almost zero maintenance. Make mess disappear, wet and dry, with the DyadPower™ cleaning head. With unbelievable suction power and improved rollers, all mess is swiped up, leaving behind the cleanest floor.

One feature I’m a big fan of when it comes to the Dyad Pro is the RevoBrush Self-Cleaning System. At some point, with just about any upright vacuum out there, you’re going to have to get down on your hands and knees and actually clean the rollers yourself to avoid dragging bacteria and whatever else is stuck in there around your home. But not with the Dyad Pro:

Automatically transform your rollers from dirty to clean in an instant, without lifting a finger. Any mess made by your dog doesn’t stand a chance with more than 99% of dirt being removed from the rollers due to its alternating scrubbing.

It even has a noiseless self-drying system to avoid lingering odors. Nice.

S8 Pro Ultra & Dyad Pro combo $1,400 (Reg. $2,050)

And even more Roborock deals…

The price drops don’t stop there either, you’ll find some of the brand’s more entry-level solutions on sale as well for folks who might not require the more premium offerings above:

