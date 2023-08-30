ALLPOWERS’ new 21,600Wh power station sees first discount to $2,799 (Save $800)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R4000 Portable Home Battery for $2,799 shipped, after clipping the on-page $800 off coupon. This 22% discount down from $3,600 is the first we have seen, and even falls $200 cheaper than on ALLPOWERS’ own website. Built around LiFePO4 batteries, this power station boasts an impressive 3,600Wh, with maximum battery capacity being higher than 80% after 3,500 cycles of charging and 50% after 6,500 cycles. It also offers an expandable capacity up to 21,600Wh by linking up to five R4000s together. You’ll be able to fully charge this power station in one hour by EV station charging and solar, or a wall outlet and solar together, which “comes in faster than any other solar generator.” It even comes able to support voice control by connecting to the ALLPOWERS app through Wi-Fi. For outputs, you’ll have 12 to choose from to cover all your needs: a 30A AC outlet for RV travel, four AC ports able to give up to 3,600W (peaking at 6,000W), two USB-C charging ports, four USB-A ports, and one car outlet for small devices.

You can also find a more affordable in the Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station Kit for $1,600. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500W output, and equipped with LiFePO4 batteries and a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. You can combine the three included solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. It also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

And check out our recent coverage of the titanic Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Power Station. With an awe-inspiring 6,071Wh capacity, this power station’s versatile ports will ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. For example, a standard refrigerator plugged into this power station can expect up to 85 hours of power on a single charge, while a mini-fridge and portable fridge can expect between 172 hours and 240 hours, respectably. You can learn more about it here.

ALLPOWERS R4000 Portable Home Battery Features:

ALLPOWERS R4000 features LiFePO4 batteries, maximum battery capacity is higher than 80% after 3500 cycles of charging and 50% after 6500 cycles. Home battery can expand capacity from 3600Wh-21600Wh with extra 5pcs ALLPOWERS smart generators, ideal for emergency home backup when power outage. With proprietary AP-POWER technology, ALLPOWERS R4000 can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 1 hour by EV station charging & solar or wall outlets & solar together, faster than any other solar generator. It can be charged wherever with 5 alternative charging ways and 3 charging mode.

