Save up to $2,800 on LG’s 83-inch OLED 120Hz smart TV at $2,699 (Refurb with 4-yr. warranty)

Joining some solid deals on newer 2023 model TVs below, BuyDig is now offering a compelling factory refurbished deal for folks looking to bring home a massive high-end display. Something that would cost you closer to $4,000 in new condition at Amazon, you can now score the 2022 model LG C2 83-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED TV down at $2,699 shipped with a 4-year warranty included with purchase for $2,699 shipped. Originally $5,500, this is a huge $2,800 in savings off the MSRP and over $1,300 under the current going rate for a new model. You’re looking at an epic home theater upgrade with an 83-inch LG OLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, a 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in voice command action via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (also supports Apple HomeKit gear). On top of that, it sports AirPlay 2 streaming action and carries four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

As we approach the beginning of the 2023 NFL and NBA seasons over the next month or so, The 4K TV deals are starting to rack up now and you’ll find some highlight offers to browse through below:

Just be sure to also check out LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchscreen tablet TV in a box as well as our coverage of the brand’s gigantic 97-inch wireless OLED TV. A world’s first according to LG, it makes use of a setup box of sorts that beams content to your display and you can get a closer look at this novel new tech right here. And for more 4K TV deals, everything is waiting for you in our dedicated hub.

LG 83-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED TV features:

The Award-Winning¹ LG OLED C2 Is Better Than Ever. The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.² Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. Just add popcorn to get in the action the way directors intended on movie night with FILMMAKER MODE—and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience.

