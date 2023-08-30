LG Gram 17-inch ultra lightweight laptop offers 12.5 hours of nonstop use for all-time low $1,471

Amazon is offering the LG gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight Laptop for $1,470.60 shipped. Down from $2,100, this 30% discount is a new all-time low price. Powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core i7 Processor and Iris Xe graphics, with a 80Wh battery that offers up to 12.5 hours of nonstop use on a single charge, this ultra lightweight laptop was built to carry you through work, studies, and web surfing. With 32G of memory giving you a substantial clock speed of 5200 MHz, as well as 2TB of storage, you’ll deal with minimum buffering times to ensure you can finish and save your work with as little stress as possible. It features an anti-glare IPS display with a DCI-P3 99% color gamut to add realistic touches to graphics. It comes ready with seven ports: two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also includes a full HD IR webcam with built-in AI sound technology to filter out background noise.

Amazon is also offering the LG gram 16-inch 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop on sale for $1,396. It is equipped with a 16GB, 5200 MHz memory alongside 2TB storage, ensuring you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving documents without worry. It features a non-reflective display with a 16:10 aspect ratio to help maintain your focus while the DCI-P3 99% color gamut4 display keeps your graphics vivid and clear. The audio design includes Dolby Atmos, giving you a 360-degree sound quality for your music and media, while the 360-degree hinge allows you to turn your laptop into a tablet for all your configuration needs – for work or for pleasure.

If you’re more of a Mac person, and still looking for a less expensive option, perhaps checking out the latest discounts on the Apple 13-inch M2 MacBook Air will tickle your fancy. With a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, it boasts a 500-nit brightness and a built-in 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. You read more about this amazing discount here.

LG gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight Laptop Features:

A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%).Control method: application. Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. 32GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering. Supporting 2 x 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

