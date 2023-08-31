Smartphone Accessories: Anker Bio-Based USB-C Cable $12 (Reg. $18), more

Save 50% From $5
Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Bio-Based USB-C Cable for $12.33 Prime shipped. Delivery is also free in orders over $25. Down from $18, this 30% discount is landing as one of the first chances to save as well as a new all-time low. Other styles are also available for under that going rate, too. The new Anker Bio-Based USB-C Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with a build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Lightning version. It can support up to 140W charging speeds, too.

The exterior of the cable body is built using bio-based materials from plants like corn and sugar cane. With a 20,000-bend lifespan, this cable is more than ready to handle the stresses and strains of daily use. Supports a power output of 140W when paired with a 140W wall charger. (This cable does not support media display.)

