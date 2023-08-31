Anker’s new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank with 200W output hits $110 (New low)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank for $109.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $130, this is only the second discount to date so far since launching at the very beginning of the month. We did see it at 10% off right on launch, and now it’s an extra $7 off to land at the new all-time low. The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage.

One of the more novel parts about the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is that it pairs with the brand’s new charging dock. This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup that having to remember to plug in a cable. I’ve been using the $70 add-on with one of Anker’s new power banks, and it has been so worth spending a little extra.

Alongside the lead discount today, the Anker Prime lineup is also packed with some other novel ways to refuel your gear. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, detailing all of the new power strips and the fresh power banks with magnetic docking station. There are launch discounts attached, too, like this pair of Prime GaN USB-C Chargers which are also on sale for only the second time at new lows from $48.

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA today. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which debut alongside an updated Anker Nano charging lineup. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency. The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

