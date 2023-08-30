Score the first discount on Google’s official Pixel 7a cases from $25.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the official Google Pixel 7a Case at $25.50 shipped. Down from $30, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Several styles are available, too. Wrapping your Pixel 7a in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review of the Pixel 7 Pro version, too.

For something a bit more affordable that trades in the official Google seal of approval for something a bit more unique, go check out the Spigen Liquid Air case. It employs a textured pattern on the back for some added grip and sports a more affordable $17 price tag, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too. This is still one of the covers that I love daily driving year after year, especially with how affordable the going rate is compared to some of the other more premium cases out there.

But if you’re looking a docking station for your Pixel 7a, the OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value – especially now that it is down to the best price of the year. Landing on Amazon at $23, you can now bring home the first party charger that turns your smartphone into a smart display for less.

Google Pixel 7a Case features:

The Pixel 7a Case protects your phone while adding a touch of fresh color and sophisticated style. It’s designed specifically for Pixel 7a, with durable, stain-resistant material and raised edges to protect your phone in all those “oops” moments. Made from soft-to-the-touch silicone and over 35% recycled plastics, the case delivers a great balance of comfort and durability. It comes in a variety of colors, with subtle metallic accents for a pop of style

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!