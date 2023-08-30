Anker’s just-released Prime 6-in-1 GaN charging stations falls to new low of $93 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is now offering the new Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C GaN Charging Station for $93.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $110, this is now arriving as only the second discount to date at $16 off. It’s an extra $5 under the launch discount we saw when the new accessory arrived at the start of the month, and marking a new all-time low. Packed into a slim form-factor, the Anker Prime Charging Station sports six different ways to refuel your gear including two full AC outlets. On the end of the charger are two USB-C ports and a pair of USB-A slots, all of which share a 140W output to charge your Apple gear. There’s also a built-in screen that helps you monitor power rates and other usage stats. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Last year’s GaN Prime lineup also had a 6-in-1 charging station very similar to the lead deal, which is now also on sale. It’s clocking in at $79.99 on Amazon right now after seeing a 20% discount from its usual $100 price tag. This model packs the same overall form-factor as the newer Anker Prime counterpart, but ditches the built-in screen, while also stepping down from the 140W power output offered by the more recent version. It’s still more than capable though, with a 100W charging output spread across dual USB-C and USB-A slots.

Alongside the lead discount today, the Anker Prime lineup is also packed with some other novel ways to refuel your gear. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, detailing all of the new power strips and the fresh power banks with magnetic docking station. There are launch discounts attached, too, like this pair of Prime GaN USB-C Chargers which are also on sale for only the second time at new lows from $48.

Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station features:

With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, this power strip is a versatile charging solution that powers up to 6 devices simultaneously. A new generation of GaN technology ensures full-speed charging for your devices with multiple ports sharing 140W of power. Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16″ to 100% in just 1 hour and 15 minutes. Designed with Anker’s innovative stacked design with a pop-up outlet, this power strip is incredibly slim at just 0.7 inches thick, making it easy to carry in your bag or backpack.

