MSI’s 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor hits new all-time low for $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, this 20% discount is a new all-time low. It even comes in just $15 above the current price for used models. With this package, you’re looking at a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) curved display with a 178-degree wide viewing angle for a more immersive gaming experience. It offers a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time IPS panel for graphics without any after images, eliminating screen tearing and choppy frame rates. It also comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium, which dynamically matches the frame rate of your display to the frame rate of your GPU for more fluid gameplay.

For a cheaper option, Amazon also offers the Nitro by Acer 27-inch Full HD Curve PC Gaming Monitor on sale for $150, down from $180. This 27-inch curved monitor gives you a full HD 1500R widescreen display with a 165Hz refresh rate alongside its 1ms response time for smooth graphics similar to the above option. This monitor also comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium for an equally smooth frame rate.

And if you’re looking to go all-out on a top-notch gaming monitor, check out our recent coverage of the all-new Odyssey OLED G9 Display, equipped with a massive 49-inch curved panel and boasting a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, with many more features upholding its title of the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor. You can read more about it here.

MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Features:

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.Specific uses for product – Gaming

170Hz refresh rate – Display without after image.

1ms response time helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

Wide view angle – 178° visible.

Adaptive sync – keep screen tearing away from your monitor.

