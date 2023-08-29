Chefman’s cordless immersion blender falls just $4 shy of all-time low to $35.50

Amazon is offering the Chefman Cordless Portable Immersion Blender for $35.50 shipped. Down from $60, this is a 41% discount and the second lowest price we have seen. It falls just $4 above the all-time lowest price back in May. You’ll be able to move around freely without the annoyance of limiting cords with this 120V hand blender and mixer. It offers 20 minutes of power on a single charge, with a compact design for efficient use. It can effortlessly reach speeds of up to 15,000 RPM, with a one-touch variable speed control able to reduce suction and splashing. Cleaning after use is simple and easy thanks to its removable dishwasher-safe blade and one-click assembly.

Another handy kitchen gadget to have in your home is Instant’s Vortex Plus XL 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $140. Designed with an 8-in-1 functionality, it is able to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook, and SyncFinish. With its dual baskets, you’ll be able to save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking, allowing you to instead cook two different meals at two different settings, for two different times – and with its SyncCook and SyncFinish settings, you can even program the baskets to synchronize cooking settings or alternate settings to finish at the same time!

And for more helpful kitchen gadgets, check out our coverage of the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill. As the name suggests, this electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device. You can also head on over to our Home Goods hub for more ideas and deals on a variety of kitchen products.

Chefman Cordless Portable Immersion Blender Features:

CORDLESS & COMPACT: Move freely around your kitchen with this hand blender/mixer that offers up to 20 minutes of cord-free power and a compact design for efficient use.

POWERFUL SPEEDS: Get the job done quickly with speeds of up to 15,000 RPM. The single blender is perfect for sized-right servings, and variable speed control reduces suction and splashing.

VARIABLE SPEED CONTROL: Easily set the ideal speed with one touch button for blending ice, soups, dips, sauces, shakes and smoothies.

EASY TO CLEAN: Cleaning is simple with the removable dishwasher safe blade, and one click assembly.

PROTECT COOKWARE: The specially designed guard keeps pots and pans safe when using the handheld blender right in the pot.

UL APPROVED: With advanced safety technology for durability and a 1-year assurance provided by Chefman. 1700W/120V-RJ19-R1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!