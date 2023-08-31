Save a combined 45% on the Oral-B iO 5 Electric Toothbrush for $120 (Reg. $220)

$100 off $120

Amazon is offering the Oral-B iO 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush for $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from $220, this is a combined 45% discount and the third lowest price we’ve seen, matching its previous discount. You’ll see healthier gums in just one week of use with this smart toothbrush, able to track how and where you brush in real time through the AI-powered Oral-B app. Equipped with a pressure sensor, it can alert you if you brush too hard, too soft, or just right. It features five cleaning modes: daily clean, intense clean, sensitive, super-sensitive, and whitening, with a two minute timer to ensure you spend the necessary time on your pearly whites. Also includes three replaceable brush heads.

You can also find the Oral-B Electric Toothbrush with built-in Alexa currently on Amazon for $108, a 51% discount from its list price of $220. You can ask Alexa for music, to read the news, check the weather and so much more all while you give yourself a fresh clean smile. Its speakers are water resistant and offer high-quality 360-degree sound.

And check out the Oral-B and Crest sale event currently happening on Amazon. Discounted electric toothbrushes, replacement brush heads, and teeth whitening kits are up to 40% off. You can also head over to our Smart Home hub for more ways to upgrade your home with the latest smart devices.

Oral-B iO 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush Features:

  • FOR HEALTHIER GUMS IN JUST 1 WEEK remove 100% more plaque and even 2.5X in between teeth* with ORAL-B’s MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY *vs a manual brush
  • NEVER MISS A SPOT with the A.I. POWERED ORAL-B APP that tracks how and where you brush in real-time
  • PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH iO PRESSURE SENSOR, Oral-B’s only one to signal if you brush TOO HARD, TOO SOFT or JUST RIGHT for an effective and safe clean
  • PERSONALIZE YOUR BRUSHING choosing among 5 CLEANING MODES: Daily Clean, Intense Clean, Sensitive, Super-Sensitive, Whitening
  • Always MAXIMIZE YOUR CLEAN with iO LIGHTRING TIMER -that celebrates a dentist recommended 2 minute brush- and REFILL CHANGE ALERT

