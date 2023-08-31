Aiper unveils its ‘first-ever’ solar-powered pool cleaning bot you can pilot with your iPhone at IFA

Straight off the show floor in Berlin from IFA 2023, smart robotic spool cleaning brand Aiper is introducing “its first-ever cordless robotic pool skimmer.” The new smartphone-controlled smart pool cleaner, official known as the Surfer S1, is looking to be rid of those annoying long-pole manual skimmer nets so you can sit back and enjoy the sunshine without the chores. The solar panel-equipped bot joins the brand’s award-winning Seagull Series of underwater cordless robotic pool cleaners at IFA this year, and you can get more details down below.

Aiper’s new soloar-powered smart cordless robotic pool skimmer – Surfer S1

While summer heat might be on the way out in some parts of the country, there’s no denying how convenient and helpful it will be to have a smart robot handle your skimming tasks. Aiper describes the Surfer S1 as a “smart water surface cleaning robot powered by a solar panel that efficiently removes unwanted debris floating in your pool.”

The Surfer S1 is said to work in pools “of all shapes and sizes, automatically removing unwanted debris like leaves, insects, hair, flower pedals and more.” It propels itself along the surface with with motorized paddle-wheels that draw power from the onboard solar panel for ”up to 10 hours of efficient surface cleaning.” Aiper has also equipped the pool skimming bot with anti-beaching columns “that prevent it from getting stuck as well as two ultrasonic wave sensors that will not only detect but avoid hitting the pool walls.”

And, as any smart pool bot should, you can control it with your iPhone or Android handset via the free companion app. You can monitor its performance from afar, schedule cleaning jobs so it’s ready to go for your next pool party, check battery levels, and more. And while you can just set the little solar-powered robot off on its own to get the job done, you can also drive it manually yourself from the app – leverage “remote cleaning to manually pilot the device via the app to target specific debris. Between cycles, you can use the remote cleaning mode to guide the robot back to the pool edge, at which point you can empty the collected debris and store the device before its next use.”

The new Aiper Surface S1 pool skimming bot will launch in Q1 2024 at $599.99 shipped.

