Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad falls to second-best price of the year at $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering its official Luna Wireless Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked this year outside of the Prime Day offer at $40 – this model, for the most part, only really ever drops below $50 for a short time during major holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday. It is designed to work across your devices including everything from Windows, Mac, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, to iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear. The Luna controller provides a sort of one-stop shop wireless gamepad with offset thumbsticks, “easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad.” More details below.

A notable add-on to the Luna controller is the $15 Made for Amazon clip that allows you to conveniently attach a mobile device to the controller for on-the-go cloud and mobile gaming. Just keep in mind, today’s Labor Day deals also include the controller and the clip bundled together for the same price you’d pay buying both separately right now at $65 shipped.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

