Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy XVI $50, Resident Evil 4 $53, eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off, more

Final Fantasy XVI

Amazon is now offering the new Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 for $49.99 shipped. The latest entry in the long-running and beloved RPG series regularly fetches $70 and is now seeing a nearly 30% price drop at Amazon. Today’s deal marks one of the first times the game has been on sale since release earlier this summer and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Taking players to the land of Valisthea in an all-new story with updated combat mechanics, you don’t need to have played any of the other games in the series to enjoy this one. Players can take on the form of gigantic Eikon creatures to wage battle on truly massive scales too – be sure to get a good look at how that works in the dedicated State of Play showcase if you haven’t yet. Square also just issued a free update to the game adding a series of fun cosmetic upgrades to the experience. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

