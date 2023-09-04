Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy XVI $50, Resident Evil 4 $53, eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off, more

Amazon is now offering the new Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 for $49.99 shipped. The latest entry in the long-running and beloved RPG series regularly fetches $70 and is now seeing a nearly 30% price drop at Amazon. Today’s deal marks one of the first times the game has been on sale since release earlier this summer and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Taking players to the land of Valisthea in an all-new story with updated combat mechanics, you don’t need to have played any of the other games in the series to enjoy this one. Players can take on the form of gigantic Eikon creatures to wage battle on truly massive scales too – be sure to get a good look at how that works in the dedicated State of Play showcase if you haven’t yet. Square also just issued a free update to the game adding a series of fun cosmetic upgrades to the experience. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off
- LEGOm, Castlevania, Mario, Spyro, LEGO 2K Drive, Mega Man, more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Resident Evil 4 $53 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $11 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $16 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!