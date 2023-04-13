Today’s dedicated 25-min. Final Fantasy 16 State of Play gameplay showcase starts soon!

New Final Fantasy 16 gameplay is on tap today. Following February’s State of Play showcase highlighted by details on the upcoming Suicide Squad game, today we are getting new footage and a complete in-depth look at the new Final Fantasy 16 (pre-orders now live). As previously scheduled via an official post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony is dedicating a solid 25-minute broadcast to the highly-anticipated FF XVI this afternoon ahead of the game’s official PlayStation 5 launch later this summer on June 22, 2023. Head below for today’s Final Fantasy 16 gameplay presentation.

April State of Play – Final Fantasy 16 gameplay

While the series has, at the very least, seemed somewhat underwhelming in recent years, the remake of the beloved Final Fantasy VII certainly helped to fuel the classic JRPG series into a new generation. The latest entry in the series will launch well ahead of the next chapter(s) in the enhanced FF7 saga and, from what we have seen far, is bringing some serious scale to the combat system. While the story and character arcs are still somewhat mysterious, previous gameplay demonstrations have left most critics excited for what could be.

Judging by today’s dedicated State of Play presentation description, it looks like we will get a much better idea of what’s on tap come late June shortly.

You can follow along with today’s Final Fantasy 16 gameplay presentation below. It starts at 5 p.m. ET and Sony says it will last roughly 25 minutes, showcasing “gameplay, Eikons, and more from the upcoming action-RPG.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more info on the world, characters, and powerful Eikons of Final Fantasy XVI. We’re happy to announce our State of Play will dive into all this and more, so tune in live April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST, then get ready for Final Fantasy XVI’s PS5 launch on June 22.

You’ll also want to check out the latest from the world of PlayStation below and dive into this morning’s roundup for details on the ongoing PlayStation Spring Sale via PSN.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!