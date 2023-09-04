Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Kingdom Rush, Iron Marines, Pavilion, more

We are now ready to collect all of the best Labor Day iOS game and app deals into one handy list for you. Just be sure to also scope out the discounts we are tracking on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, this morning’s price drops on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, and the latest 24-inch M1 iMacs just for starters – everything else is waiting in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include the Kingdom Rush series, Iron Marines, Be Focused Pro, Pavilion, Snap Markup, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Obscura — Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: LE03 | AudioTune + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun to Moon Sleep Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $11.50 (Reg. $16.50)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance features:

Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game! Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!

