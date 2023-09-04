Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro starts from $1,024 with Labor Day discounts at up to $160 off

Amazon is now offering a collection of Labor Day discounts on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. With no refresh planned for 2023, the existing flagship iPadOS experience looks to remain with its crown through late spring next year. In the meantime, the Wi-Fi 512GB iPad Pro now rests at $1,299 shipped to headline the savings. It’s down from the usual $1,399 price tag with $100 in savings attached in order to mark the best price since back in April. There are some extra savings to be had over at Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, though only if you’re one of the retailer’s paid membership holders. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Other M2 iPad Pro discounts:

The form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil at the full MSRP, let alone with an all-time low attached. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

All of this Labor Day’s other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

