Labor Day AirPods Max deals now live in multiple colors: $450 new or $370 refurb (Up to $179 off)

As we head into Labor Day weekend, the Apple deals are starting to rack up in our curated hub and next up is AirPods Max. While its latest-generation AirPods Pro 2 in-ear buds are now on sale for $200 shipped, the flagship over-ears have dropped to $449.99 in new condition at Amazon and $369.99 in factory refurbished condition via today’s one-day Woot sale. Shipping is free at Amazon as well as Woot providing you have a Prime membership, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $549, this is a $99 price drop on the new set and a sizable $179 deal on the refurbished offering. Today’s deals are matching what we saw over Prime Day this year and deliver a notable chance to scoop up some Apple headphones at well below MSRP.

Apple’s AirPod Max over-ear headphones remain the flagship offering in its stable of audio gear. Centered around the H1 chip, you’ll also find what many would call best-in-class active noise cancellation alongside Spatial Audio support and Hey Siri voice command action. From there, you can expect to land 20-hour battery life and what I would call a premium aluminum and knit-mesh canopy-style build here with memory foam ear cushions – far too many of these pricey headphones are made of cheap plastic if you ask me. The rest of the details are waiting in our hands-on review.

The Amazon listing, as you would expect, is an official one that includes the same warranty you’ll get straight from Apple. The refurbished Woot listing on the other hand, comes along with a 90-day Woot warranty. Here’s more details on the condition:

These units have been Factory Reconditioned. They are in “PRISTINE” condition and have no visible scratches or blemishes and appear practically brand new! They ship in a custom padded brown box for extra protection during shipping.

As we mentioned above, despite a chance we could see new a USB-C charging case launch later this month at Apple’s Wonderlust event as the brand presumably transitions its handsets over to the industry standard power/data connector, this weekend’s price drop on the current-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds is still a wonderful chance to land a set at a discount. Take a closer look at that offer right here and swing by our Apple deal hub for more.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

