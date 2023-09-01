Labor Day AirPods Max deals now live in multiple colors: $450 new or $370 refurb (Up to $179 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAppleHeadphoneswoot
$179 off From $370
AirPods max

As we head into Labor Day weekend, the Apple deals are starting to rack up in our curated hub and next up is AirPods Max. While its latest-generation AirPods Pro 2 in-ear buds are now on sale for $200 shipped, the flagship over-ears have dropped to $449.99 in new condition at Amazon and $369.99 in factory refurbished condition via today’s one-day Woot sale. Shipping is free at Amazon as well as Woot providing you have a Prime membership, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $549, this is a $99 price drop on the new set and a sizable $179 deal on the refurbished offering. Today’s deals are matching what we saw over Prime Day this year and deliver a notable chance to scoop up some Apple headphones at well below MSRP. 

Apple’s AirPod Max over-ear headphones remain the flagship offering in its stable of audio gear. Centered around the H1 chip, you’ll also find what many would call best-in-class active noise cancellation alongside Spatial Audio support and Hey Siri voice command action. From there, you can expect to land 20-hour battery life and what I would call a premium aluminum and knit-mesh canopy-style build here with memory foam ear cushions – far too many of these pricey headphones are made of cheap plastic if you ask me. The rest of the details are waiting in our hands-on review.

The Amazon listing, as you would expect, is an official one that includes the same warranty you’ll get straight from Apple. The refurbished Woot listing on the other hand, comes along with a 90-day Woot warranty. Here’s more details on the condition:

These units have been Factory Reconditioned. They are in “PRISTINE” condition and have no visible scratches or blemishes and appear practically brand new! They ship in a custom padded brown box for extra protection during shipping.

As we mentioned above, despite a chance we could see new a USB-C charging case launch later this month at Apple’s Wonderlust event as the brand presumably transitions its handsets over to the industry standard power/data connector, this weekend’s price drop on the current-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds is still a wonderful chance to land a set at a discount. Take a closer look at that offer right here and swing by our Apple deal hub for more.  

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Headphones woot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

8Bitdo’s regularly up to $45 Ultimate customizabl...
mophie debuts lineup of new 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargers an...
Apogee Labor Day deals: $200 off touchscreen Symphony i...
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale now live with $1...
PNY’s 1TB XLR8 7,500MB/s internal NVMe SSD underc...
Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad falls to sec...
Apple’s iPad mini 6 with Apple Pencil 2 support n...
New LEGO sets for September 2023: Ashoka, Marvel minifi...
Load more...
Show More Comments