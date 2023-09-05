Nintendo just unveiled this year’s Switch holiday bundles

Update: Reports also suggest Nintendo will be releasing a pair of Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing New Horizons bundles on October 6, 2023 that include a digital copy of the game. The Isabelle Aloha Edition and Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition bundles will be Target and Walmart exclusives.

After the exciting unveil of the brand new Mario Red OLED version Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo has now unveiled this year’s Switch holiday bundle and it appears to be the same old thing. For the last number of years, Nintendo has launched a limited edition Switch console bundle in celebration of the end-of-year holidays and it is always the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offering. This morning it took to its official Twitter feed to seemingly announce this year’s Switch holiday bundle and it will, at least as it appears right now, will be that same Mario Kart 8 offering. Head below for more details.

The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle – Mario Kart…again

Starting on October 6, 2023, Nintendo will once again be offering the Nintendo Switch — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle . A standard issues Switch – it’s not even the OLED model – alongside an essentially free copy of the game and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. It is, to say the least, an underwhelming announcement, especially if this is indeed this year’s Switch holiday bundle. By my count, that’s almost nine straight years of it in North America – some reports suggest Europe is getting a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle this year.

They could have at least upgraded the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offering to an OLED model.

The Nintendo Switch — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle arrives 10/6! This Nintendo Switch bundle includes a digital version of #MarioKart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nonetheless, there is some savings here. Or least there has, historically, been some with this bundle. You are getting the free game and Switch Online sub after all.

You would think most folks upgrading their Switch this late in the game would do so for some wild new design like the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom variant or the aforementioned Mario Red treatment, and that most of them would want the enhanced OLED display. Although, I guess some families and more casual gamers don’t really care about much of that?

