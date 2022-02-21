Capcom officially unveils Street Fighter 6 + new fighting game coming this summer

The new Street Fighter game has been revealed. More accurately teased, but Capcom has now confirmed that development on Street Fighter 6 is in the works. It has been six long years since Street Fighter 5 made its debut back in 2016, and after several updates and DLC additions to the core experience, Capcom is ready to move on to the next numbered entry in the long-running fighting franchise. Head below for more details on the new Street Fighter game and a closer look at the brief teaser trailer.

New Street Fighter game on the way

After a countdown site for a new Capcom title went live, Street Fighter 6 was officially unveiled at the tail end of the Capcom Pro Tour fighting game exhibition. The short teaser trailer shows off the new Ryu character model – arguably the most well-known character from the series – alongside Luke, a lesser-known fighter that popped up at the end of Street Fighter 5 as part of a DLC addition to the game.

At this point, not much is known about the new Street Fighter game outside of the promise of more details coming this summer. That might very well suggest it would launch by the end of this year, but it’s hard to say how deep into the development the game is at this point. Having said that, I wouldn’t get your hopes up for a launch this year.

Street Fighter 5 had some issues when it was first released with online connectivity and what some felt was a stunted breadth of launch content, but enhanced edition releases thereafter and a healthy following in the competitive community helped the title to retain its dominance in the fighting game world.

Here’s a look at the teaser trailer:

HERE COMES A NEW STREET FIGHTER. It’s official: Street Fighter 6 is in development! Stay tuned for more news coming Summer 2022. https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

Capcom also unveiled a new compilation release of sorts that includes Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, and Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and is set for release on June 14, 2022.

See more Square up and throw down with the #CapcomFightingCollection, coming to #NintendoSwitch on June 24!



All 10 classic fighting games included have enhanced features and online play, including two Darkstalkers games never before released in the West! pic.twitter.com/mTBmvQmHP4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 21, 2022

