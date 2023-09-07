ASUS’ 2023 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard with switch replacement kit at $199 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless Custom Gaming Keyboard starting from $199 shipped. Regularly $250, this is up to $51 off the going rate and within $9 of the Amazon all-time low. This deal applies to all three switch types and comes along with the brand’s DIY Switch Kit so you can flip them out if needed (includes a switch opener, keycap puller, switch puller, lube station, brush, and bottle of Krytox GPL-205-GD0 lubricant). This 2023 release features a triple-connection setup over Bluetooth, standard wired USB, or the 2.4 GHz RF wireless adapter as well as a 2-inch OLED display in the upper right corner “to view system info, animations, and keyboard settings at a glance.” This built-in RGB lighting joins a silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foams, ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps, and the aforementioned hot-swappable switches. More details below.

If the latest-model Azoth above isn’t working for you, check out the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard instead. This one isn’t quite as new a release, but it still delivers RGB action and comes in at a much lower $105 price tag on Amazon.

Check out this deal on Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming keyboard as well as its MX Keys Mini before you dive into its brand new Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard with recycled builds from $30. Then head over to our PC gaming hub for more ways to upgrade your battlestation without spending anywhere near full price, including discounts on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless headset and this ongoing price drop on Elgato’s 1080p60 HDR10 Capture Card down at $150.

ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless Custom Gaming Keyboard features:

Unique gasket mount design: Silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foams combine to provide an unrivaled typing experience

Tri-mode connection: Use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices at a time, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology provides up to 2,000+ hours of low-latency gaming experience in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode (OLED & RGB off), or use standard wired USB

OLED display and intuitive controls: The 2″ OLED display in the upper right of the gaming keyboard allows you to view system info and keyboard settings at a glance; built-in three-way knob allows for quick settings adjustment

Hot-swappable ROG NX mechanical switches: Pre-lubed switches for smoother clicks and eliminates bouncing noises respectively; fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves provide great keystroke feel and consistencyy

Enhanced typing experience: Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizer produces less friction for smoother keystrokes and stability for longer keys; ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps provide a premium feel and long-lasting durability.

