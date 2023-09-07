GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off sale styles + an extra 30% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
75% off + 30% off

The GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off sale styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an additional 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell that are currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $80. These jeans will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe due to its comfortable design. The denim is infused with stretch for all day comfort and they are pre-washed as well. Plus, the dark wash design is highly flattering and it has slight distressing that’s on-trend for this season. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is the best value ...
Score the popular 2TB Samsung 980 PRO heatsink SSD toda...
Rare discount brings Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel S...
Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand n...
Amazon’s daily deals offers $150 off Samsung̵...
Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $30...
Samsung’s brand new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD ...
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review: You don’t need ...
Load more...
Show More Comments