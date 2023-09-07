GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off sale styles + an extra 30% off your purchase

The GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off sale styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an additional 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell that are currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $80. These jeans will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe due to its comfortable design. The denim is infused with stretch for all day comfort and they are pre-washed as well. Plus, the dark wash design is highly flattering and it has slight distressing that’s on-trend for this season. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links