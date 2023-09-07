GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off sale styles + an extra 30% off your purchase

The GAP Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off sale styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an additional 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell that are currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $80. These jeans will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe due to its comfortable design. The denim is infused with stretch for all day comfort and they are pre-washed as well. Plus, the dark wash design is highly flattering and it has slight distressing that’s on-trend for this season. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Canvas Joggers with Gapflex $17 (Orig. $50)
- Standard V-Neck T-Shirt $7 (Orig. $25)
- Refined Pique Polo Shirt $18 (Orig. $40)
- Slim Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell $12 (Orig. $80)
- Modern Khakis in Straight Fit with GapFlex $21 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket with Washwell $39 (Orig. $100)
- Mid Rise ’90s Loose Denim Bermuda Shorts $21 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans with Washwell $49 (Orig. $70)
- Denim Western Shirt $39 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise Denim Shorts with Washwell $13 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
