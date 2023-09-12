Satechi celebrates Apple event day with 20% off sitewide sale on iPhone 15 gear and more

Satechi is getting in on the excitement of iPhone 15 event day by launching its latest sitewide sale. Right now when you apply the very fitting code of IPHONE at checkout, you’ll be able to save 20% off a collection of the brand’s popular accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $40. Alongside just gear for your shiny new iPhone 15, there’s also other favorites from the Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad accessory lineups. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or just head below the fold as we break down all of our favorites. Satechi makes some of our favorite accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, and now you can refresh your workstation or everyday carry for less.

Earlier this summer, we just reviewed the new 200W GaN Charging Station, and now you can score it at the lowest price of the year. Dropping to $119.99, today’s offer lands at $30 off. It’s matching our previous mention from March and is one of the first times it has dropped this low period. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our hands-on review.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

