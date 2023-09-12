Satechi celebrates Apple event day with 20% off sitewide sale on iPhone 15 gear and more

Rikka Altland -
Smartphone AccessoriesSatechi
Sitewide 20% off

Satechi is getting in on the excitement of iPhone 15 event day by launching its latest sitewide sale. Right now when you apply the very fitting code of IPHONE at checkout, you’ll be able to save 20% off a collection of the brand’s popular accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $40. Alongside just gear for your shiny new iPhone 15, there’s also other favorites from the Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad accessory lineups. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or just head below the fold as we break down all of our favorites. Satechi makes some of our favorite accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, and now you can refresh your workstation or everyday carry for less.

Earlier this summer, we just reviewed the new 200W GaN Charging Station, and now you can score it at the lowest price of the year. Dropping to $119.99, today’s offer lands at $30 off. It’s matching our previous mention from March and is one of the first times it has dropped this low period. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our hands-on review.

Here are some other favorites:

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at seco...
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless cultivator/weeder falls to...
elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15...
Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cas...
Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for i...
MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with br...
Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with uniqu...
Customize all eight buttons on CORSAIR’s Dark Cor...
Load more...
Show More Comments