Today’s best game deals: Over 2,100 digital PlayStation titles from $2, Stray $22.50, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesPSN
From $2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Sony has now launched a Big Games Big Deals promotion on the PlayStation Store. Featuring over 2,100 titles and DLC add-ons, this is a great chance to score some serious deals on a massive collection of content. From Call of Duty and Resident Evil to The Last of Us, loads of indie titles, and much more, there are plenty of deals here. With the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage quickly approaching next month (the launch date was actually pushed up), now might be the time to run through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while it’s on sale for $14.99, down from the $28 or more you’ll pay at Amazon and elsewhere. Basim, the main character in the upcoming title, makes his first appearance in Valhalla many years after the events of Mirage. But if you already own that one, dive into the rest of the Big Games Big Deals promotion for price drops starting from $1.99. Then head below for the rest of today’s console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This mid-tier WD_BLACK 2TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming S...
Razor’s Icon electric scooter offers a blast from...
New vegan leather MagSafe CYRILL iPhone 15 cases arrive...
Hands-on impressions: Next-generation PreSonus Eris spe...
Next Nintendo Direct streams tomorrow with 40 mins. of ...
Sun Joe’s convertible electric leaf blower, trimmer, ...
Foot Locker offers up to 40% off new fall markdowns: Ni...
9to5Toys Daily: September 13, 2023 – Apple Watch Seri...
Load more...
Show More Comments