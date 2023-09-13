Today’s best game deals: Over 2,100 digital PlayStation titles from $2, Stray $22.50, more

Sony has now launched a Big Games Big Deals promotion on the PlayStation Store. Featuring over 2,100 titles and DLC add-ons, this is a great chance to score some serious deals on a massive collection of content. From Call of Duty and Resident Evil to The Last of Us, loads of indie titles, and much more, there are plenty of deals here. With the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage quickly approaching next month (the launch date was actually pushed up), now might be the time to run through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while it’s on sale for $14.99, down from the $28 or more you’ll pay at Amazon and elsewhere. Basim, the main character in the upcoming title, makes his first appearance in Valhalla many years after the events of Mirage. But if you already own that one, dive into the rest of the Big Games Big Deals promotion for price drops starting from $1.99. Then head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
