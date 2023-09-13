Today’s best game deals: Over 2,100 digital PlayStation titles from $2, Stray $22.50, more

Sony has now launched a Big Games Big Deals promotion on the PlayStation Store. Featuring over 2,100 titles and DLC add-ons, this is a great chance to score some serious deals on a massive collection of content. From Call of Duty and Resident Evil to The Last of Us, loads of indie titles, and much more, there are plenty of deals here. With the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage quickly approaching next month (the launch date was actually pushed up), now might be the time to run through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while it’s on sale for $14.99, down from the $28 or more you’ll pay at Amazon and elsewhere. Basim, the main character in the upcoming title, makes his first appearance in Valhalla many years after the events of Mirage. But if you already own that one, dive into the rest of the Big Games Big Deals promotion for price drops starting from $1.99. Then head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

