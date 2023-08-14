Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage now set to release 1 week early

Ubisoft has pushed the launch date of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage up. In a fun but potentially concerning turn of events, a AAA console game (and I use this term loosely in this case) from a giant publisher/developer is coming out ahead of schedule. The game, which takes place in Baghdad this time around, was originally slated to hit store shelves in digital services everywhere on October 12, has now been bumped ahead 1 week according to tweets from Sony and announcements from Ubisoft today. The more compact and tighter Assassin’s Creed experience is still up for pre-order at $50 and you can get more details down below.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage release one week early on October 5

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a full blown release that originally started life as a DLC expansion for Valhalla – Ubisoft’s massive adventure through Viking-era Britain (and surrounding areas). Somewhere along the way it decided to flip the experience of Basim’s early journey through the streets of Baghdad into a standalone release known as Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Long-time fans of the series have been clamoring for a return to form, an experience more akin to the original title and the Ezio trilogy thereafter, which is exactly what Mirage appears to be. It’s a smaller game set in a much more compact open-world and developed by a much smaller team than the massive blown out RPG-style titles AC fans have become accustom to in more recent releases. This very likely has a lot to do with the lighter $50 MSRP on the standard version of the game as well.

I happen to be one of those fans and am very much looking forward to the more focused experience Mirage appears to be, but the early release does seem puzzling. These days gamers would much prefer devs take their time and release a polished experience free of game breaking bugs and jank, no mater how much they might troll publishers online. But when a still quite sizable and complex development process like Assassin’s Creed gets bumped ahead, it seems as though some red flags should be at the ready. The game has likely been in some kind of development for a lot longer that it might appear – since the Valhalla days it would seem – so there’s that. But let’s just hope Ubisoft isn’t just getting antsy and bumping the game ahead to steer clear of the big fall releases. The incredibly highly-anticipated Spider-Man 2 is set to launch a couple weeks later on October 20.

If you haven’t checked out Ubisoft’s gameplay walkthrough of the more stealthy and true to form assassin experience in Mirage, you’ll find it below:

