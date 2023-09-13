Foot Locker offers up to 40% off new fall markdowns: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Foot Locker is offering up to 40% off new fall markdowns with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, UGG, and more. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the adidas UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes that are currently marked down to $100, which is $90 off the original rate. These shoes are great for all of your fall workouts including long runs. This style is lightweight and highly cushioned to promote comfort. The material is infused with stretch for natural movements and with over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and offering two pairs of shoes for $100.

