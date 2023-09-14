Anker’s Nebula Solar Portable Projector sees 20% discount back to all-time low for $370

Amazon is offering the Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector for $369.99 shipped. Down from $460, this 20% discount comes in $30 under our previous mention, settling once again at its all-time lowest price. Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this portable projector. With HDR10 and 400 lumens, everything you watch and play will be packed full of rich detail and color. Its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity. It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge, no tangling wires needed. It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

Amazon also offers the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $321. This portable projector is perfect for enjoying movies outside of your home. Equipped with a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of power on a single charge, it also features inputs such as HDMI, USB, USB-C, and a MicroSD drive alongside 12GB of local storage. It also possesses built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, ensuring you won’t need to worry about lugging audio equipment along as well.

And if you’re looking for a projector for inside you home, one that will give you that ultimate home theater quality, check out our past coverage of the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector. Offering a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look.

Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector Features:

Experience up to 120 inches of awesome 1080p entertainment. With HDR10 and 400 ANSI lumens also included, everything you watch and play is packed full of rich detail and color.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.) Choose from more than 5,000 apps with Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, and more. You can even mirror content from your smartphone or other devices to Solar Portable 1080p projector. Leave that heavy tripod at home. Use Solar Portable 1080p projector’s built-in stand to adjust the angle of projection by up to 13 degrees.

