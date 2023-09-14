Land the new Carbon Black Xbox Series S console with a $100 gift card for $350

We are now tracking the very first deal on the new Microsoft Carbon Black Xbox Series S 1TB console. Microsoft upgraded its entry-level current-generation Series S lineup with a new Carbon Black variant and double the storage to offer some Series X vibes for $150 less. And now, Dell is offering folks a chance to scoop up one of the new Carbon Black Xbox Series S consoles for $349.99 shipped with a $100 gift card attached. That’s the regular price you’ll find at Amazon and elsewhere, but with an included $100 in credit to spend at Dell on Xbox games (or whatever else it sells). There no telling how long this offer will last so grab it now if you’re interested. More details below. 

The Carbon Black Xbox Series S is the same as the standard white model outside of the stealthy black colorway pulled from the flagship Series X machine and with a larger 1TB internal SSD. While you can score the standard 512GB white Series S for around $280, or even less sometimes, this is effectively the first discount we have tracked on the Carbon black variant. 

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB features:

Experience next-gen speed and performance with Xbox Series S in Carbon Black, featuring a 1TB SSD. With more dynamic worlds, faster load times, and the addition of Xbox Game Pass (sold separately), the all-digital Xbox Series S is next-gen performance at a great price. The Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works together with the innovative system on a chip (SOC) technology to provide gameplay up to 120FPS.

