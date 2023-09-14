NordicTrack’s 1250 Treadmill with iFIT membership falls $900 to all-time low for $1,600

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack 1250 Treadmill and 30-Day iFIT Membership for $1,599.99 shipped. Down from $2,500, with prices for the last two years bouncing back up to $3,000, this 36% discount ultimately saves you $900, and marks a new all-time low. This treadmill comes equipped with self-cooling technology, like its SMART-Response motor that is able to support all types of cardio training, from HIIT workouts to endurance runs, streamed onto its 22-inch HD interactive touchscreen display. Designed to be an innovative space-saver, this treadmill easily folds up for compact and simple storage after your workout. You’ll also receive a 30-day iFIT family membership, giving you and four other users access to on-demand workouts and live studio classes, valued at $39 per month. You’ll receive the support you need, as your iFIT trainers will be able to auto-adjust your treadmill’s speed and incline (-3 to 15%) for optimal workouts that help you reach your fitness goals.

As a cheaper cardio option, Amazon is also offering a 29% discount on the NordicTrack Commercial VU Exercise Bike, going for $927. It comes equipped with an immersive interactive HD touchscreen that can stream live and on-demand iFIT workouts, as well as a SMR silent magnetic resistance for near-silent home exercise. Like the deal above, purchasing this exercise bike includes a 30-day iFIT family membership.

If you’re looking to upgrade your workout to also include strength training as well as cardio, be sure to check out the NordicTrack Smart Rower. Also arriving with a 30-day iFIT membership, this smart rower is here to catch you back up with those exercise goals you’ve neglected for all of the year.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1250 Features:

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream live & on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts & Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment ($39 value)

22” HD Interactive Touchscreen Display streams on-demand iFIT workouts into your home directly on your treadmill; SMART-Response motor for effective running and cardio training at home

-3 to 15% Digital Quick Incline control; 0-12 MPH Digital QuickSpeed control; Your iFIT trainer auto-adjusts your smart treadmill’s speed and incline for an optimized workout that meets your goals

Innovative SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist means your treadmill folds up after your workout for compact, simple storage; 22” x 60” tread belt with Runners Flex cushioning reduces joint impact

300-pound user capacity; Protected with a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty; 66.6” H x 39.2” W x 79.5” L

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!