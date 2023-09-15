adidas takes an extra 30% off best-sellers and up to 60% off clearance with deals from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
60% off + 30% off

adidas is offering an extra 30% off select styles with code AUTUMN at checkout. Plus, save up to 60% off clearance. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Ultra 4D Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $139. For comparison, these shoes were originally sold for $220. These shoes are great for long or short runs as well as training sessions. Plus, this style is available in men’s and women’s sizing as well as an array of fun color options. With over 400 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
9to5Toys Daily: September 15, 2023 – Apple MagSafe Ch...
lululemon offers deals from $9 in its weekly specials +...
HYPER offers 30% off MagSafe stands and USB-C gear from...
Sun Joe’s 48V 21-inch 7-position cordless lawn mo...
First discounts land on MKEKE iPhone 15 series clear ca...
Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to all-tim...
Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank is now even more...
Save $38 on Marey’s 4 gallon 120V electric mini t...
Load more...
Show More Comments