Apple’s coveted Polishing Cloth sees second-ever discount to new $17 all-time low

Only the second-ever discount is landing on the beloved Apple Polishing Cloth. The highly-coveted accessory launched back in the fall of 2021, and has only ever been on sale once before. Now marking its first drop in 2023 and to a new all-time low might we add, the Apple Polishing Cloth now sells for $16.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $19, this is a rare chance to save in the first place while delivering a cleaning experience certified by Tim Cook himself. Head below for the full rundown.

Compatible for everything from the latest M2 iPad Pros to MacBooks, iPhones, and Apple Watches, the Apple Polishing Cloth is a versatile way to clean all kinds of screens and unibody aluminum chassis alike. With almost two years of jokes and hype at this point, you should certainly be sold on today’s all-time low discount. But if for some reason you still need some convincing, our hands-on review breaks this must-have accessory down even further.

Now you could go with any number of more affordable solutions on Amazon that sell for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal, but you wouldn’t dare clean your Designed in California devices with a cloth that wasn’t up to the same level of perfection, right? But if you can settle for a cleaning option that isn’t blazing the uncharted path of smudge-free screens, then go have a look at these alternatives.

Apple Polishing Cloth features:

Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Made with soft, nonabrasive material. The Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Safe for use with all iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, iPods, Macs and Apple displays with nano-texture glass.

