Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Tiny Bang Story, The Past Within, Blown Away, more

Your Monday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside our roundup of the best iPhone 15 case deals and our favorite StandBy MagSafe chargers for Apple’s latest handsets, we are also tracking a new all-time low on the beloved Apple Polishing Cloth as well as the best prices yet on refurbished iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Tiny Bang Story, The Past Within, About Love and Hate, Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Past Within: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Psychofunk: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Little Baby Airplane: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive $40 (33% off), Amazon BOGO FREE Switch games, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Toca Boca Jr: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FocusDots · Focus What Matters: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My City : My Friend’s House: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hakuoki: Premium Edition: $25.50 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $10 (Reg. $27)

The Tiny Bang Story features:

Life on Tiny Planet was calm and carefree until a great disaster occurred – Tiny Planet was hit by a meteor! The world fell apart and now its future depends only on you! Use your imagination and creativity: in order to restore Tiny Planet and help its inhabitants you will have to fix a variety of machines and mechanisms as well as solve puzzles in each of the five chapters of this game. Navigation is simple and intuitive. It doesn’t distract you from the witty brain teasers, and you will be able to fully immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of the game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!