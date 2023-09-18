Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive $40 (33% off), Amazon BOGO FREE Switch games, more

Amazon is now offering LEGO 2K Drive on various platforms including Nintendo Switch from $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. This is a LEGO racing experience set in the brick-built world of Bricklandia. Open-world racing action is joined by a full story mode as well as tournaments and off-the-wall minigames. Get a complete breakdown of the experience in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more of today’s best console game deals. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

