Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive $40 (33% off), Amazon BOGO FREE Switch games, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
33% off $40
LEGO 2K Drive

Amazon is now offering LEGO 2K Drive on various platforms including Nintendo Switch from $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. This is a LEGO racing experience set in the brick-built world of Bricklandia. Open-world racing action is joined by a full story mode as well as tournaments and off-the-wall minigames. Get a complete breakdown of the experience in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more of today’s best console game deals.  Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Android app deals: Super Onion Boy 2...
SHARGE’s transparent STORM power banks start at $...
Experience almighty audio with SteelSeries’ Arcti...
Greenworks 8-inch electric pole saw hits $150, Schwinn ...
Tested: Hands-on with Samsung’s brand new flagship 20...
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already on sale at $200 ahead ...
Synology’s new DS723+ 2-bay NAS on sale for only ...
Greenworks 8-inch cordless electric pole saw falls to s...
Load more...
Show More Comments