New all-time lows land on refurb iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets from $520 (Orig. $799+)

If you’re not ready to drop the cash on Apple’s new iPhone 15 – even with the enticing pre-order deals live right now – but still want a new handset, we have you covered with a sale on the iPhone 13 series. Marking new lows across three of the handsets in certified refurbished condition, the iPhone 13 Pro headlines the sale with a drop down to $629.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from the original $999 price tag, you’re now looking at $369 in savings. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing for the whole lineup.

Alongside the iPhone 13 Pro, two other handsets in the iPhone 13 lineup are getting in on the refurbished savings. All three in total come backed by 90-day warranties from Woot, and deliver all-time lows to help score you a more recent, unlocked handset for less. Multiple colors are available across all three devices, not to mention the ability to choose between different storage capacities.

All of today’s other best deals are now going live in our Apple guide, too.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos, Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!