Sony’s PS5/PC INZONE H9 wireless ANC headset drops from $300 to $244 today

Amazon is now offering the Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset for $243.80 shipped. Regularly $300, this is over $56 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also the best price we have tracked at Amazon this year outside of the very limited deals that popped up over the Prime Day festivities. They are currently still listed at $300 via Target for comparison. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is the high-end model in Sony’s currently-available PC and PS5 headset lineup and it’s now selling for one of its lowest prices of the year – the mid-tier set is down at $128 via Amazon. Features include 360-degree spatial audio playback, a headband cushion, and synthetic leather ear pads as well as a flexible flip-up boom mic with mute function. The 32 hours of gameplay from a single charge joins Sony’s Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology with an Ambient Sound Mode to let some environmental sound in when needed. Get a closer look here and down below.

You could drop down to the H3 or H7 sets for a similar, albeit less premium, experience for less. Pricing starts at $98 on Amazon and you can take a closer look at both right here alongside some of the differences in our hands-on feature.

Be sure to go check out the latest announcements and gameplay footage in last week’s State of Play showcase if you haven’t yet and then dive into the latest from PlayStation below:

Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection

Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment

Soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads for wearing comfort

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function.Note:If you face issue in Bluetooth connectivity please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

Up to 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

