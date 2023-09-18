Activision briefed on next-gen Switch console, said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

The next-gen Nintendo Switch looks to indeed be a real thing now. Rumors of the next-generation Switch have been floating around the interwebs for years now, but it looks like some of the first real solid proof of it being in the works has surfaced. A recent report highlights that Activision was briefed on Nintendo’s next-generation machine late last year after internal emails came to light from the FTC Microsoft hearing. Head below for more details.

Next-gen Nintendo Switch

Earlier this year, we reported that next-gen Nintendo Switch dev kits were spotted out in the wild. But if that wasn’t enough proof of the existence of Nintendo’s upcoming hardware launch, emails suggest Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives from the company met with Nintendo in December of last year regarding the next-gen Nintendo Switch.

According to reports, head of Activision’s platform strategy and partner relations worked up a summary of sorts on the “Switch NG,” or next-gen Switch that also hinted at its performance capabilities.

While it appears much of the document was redacted before anyone got their hands on it, the document does suggest the new Switch will be inline with something like the PS4 and Xbox One in terms of power:

Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.

During the aforementioned hearing, Microsoft looks to have agreed to bring a future Call of Duty experience of some kind to a next-gen Nintendo console if its deal with Activision Blizzard ultimately went through.

Reports suggest Nintendo is still gearing up to launch its next console in 2024 and these details seem to further back that claim. With dev kits seemingly already in the hands of developers and executive staff being briefed as far back as 2022, it would seem the fabled next-gen Switch might indeed be on the way as early as next spring?

In the meantime, check out the latest Nintendo Direct stream for details on Mario RPG, the new Princess Peach Showtime, the upcoming remake of Paper Mario, and much more. Here’s this year’s Switch holiday bundles and the brand new Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console.

