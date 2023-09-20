J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra up to 25% off your purchase

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide as well as offering an extra 20% off orders of $100 or 25% off totals exceeding $125 with code MORE4FALL at checkout. Plus, save an extra 50% off all clearance items with code BIGWINS at checkout. J.Crew Passport Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Fit Jeans in Signature Flex that are marked down to $59, which is $39 off the original rate. These jeans feature a stretch infused fabric for all day comfort and full range of motion. Plus, you can choose from six wash color options and the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Score additional deals today by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

