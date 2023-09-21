Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Botanicula, Samorost 2 and 3, Northgard, more

Justin Kahn -
Thursday morning has arrived and so has today’s fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Be sure to check out this all-time low on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as well as this offer on the latest 10.9-inch iPad and these iPhone 15 screen protector deals (Go try to win yourself one for FREE in our giveaway too). But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Botanicula, Samorost 2 and 3, Northgard, Dungeon and Puzzles, iWriter Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land $40, Ori and the Will of the Wisps $15, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $9.50 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Airports: $4 (Reg. $9)

Botanicula features:

Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game from Amanita Design, creators of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, and Czech band DVA.

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.

