Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Botanicula, Samorost 2 and 3, Northgard, more

Thursday morning has arrived and so has today's fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today's best game deals: Kirby's Return to Dream Land $40, Ori and the Will of the Wisps $15, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $9.50 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Airports: $4 (Reg. $9)

Botanicula features:

Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game from Amanita Design, creators of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, and Czech band DVA. Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.

